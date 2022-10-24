Paul Hudson: 25 years as a CEO

As part of COVER’s 25th anniversary coverage, Paul Hudson reviews his 25-year tenure as chief executive of Cirencester Friendly (CFS) following his retirement earlier this year.
In our fast-paced world, things seem to move at lightning speed. Just a few years ago getting any takeaway meal you wanted delivered direct to your door would be unthinkable for anyone apart from the very rich. Go back ten years and the thought of having a device in your home that could play any music you wanted, answer any question or control your lights seemed unimaginable. Go back still further to 1997 and the world was a very different place. There was no Euro, no iPhones or even Google. Emails were in their infancy and connecting to the internet required a dedicated phone line and d...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.