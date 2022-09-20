Uncovered: Secret Shopping for Life Insurance (Part One)

“The adviser kept insisting that they really didn’t think I would need life cover”

clock • 8 min read
Uncovered: Secret Shopping for Life Insurance (Part One)

In a new series, COVER conducts a series of mystery shopping calls to protection brokers, both advised and non-advised, to assess how prospective customers experience the process of obtaining quotes for life insurance.

COVER's editorial team, John Brazier (JB) and Hemma Visavadia (HV), began by selecting three life insurance broker each - two advised and one non-advised - and then created a persona that would be contacting each broker for a life insurance quote. The aliases were kept simple, with little to no medical issues or personal complications that would present too much of a challenge in obtaining a quote. On each call, the sum assured sought for life cover was the same as for all other brokers co...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Royal London adds beneficiary nomination to Whole of Life cover

Cost and admin biggest barriers to wellbeing support from employers

More on Income Protection

IPTF postpones Income Protection Awareness Week to October
Income Protection

IPTF postpones Income Protection Awareness Week to October

New date of 17-21 October

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 September 2022 • 1 min read
Alun Beynon, Head of Intermediary Protection Distribution, Scottish Widows
Individual Protection

Industry Voice: Why Protection Matters

Scottish Widows' Alun Beynon looks at why advisers should be discussing it with their clients

Alun Beynon, Head of Intermediary Protection Distribution, Scottish Widows
clock 22 August 2022 • 2 min read
Andy Morris to take up Cirencester Friendly helm next month
Insurer

Andy Morris to take up Cirencester Friendly helm next month

Becomes chief executive on 9 September

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 11 August 2022 • 1 min read