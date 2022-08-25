Accessibility the keystone for digital healthcare in group protection

Accessibility, alongside communication and personalisation, is the bedrock upon which effective digital healthcare services must be based for the group risk space, according to experts during a recent COVER webinar, What’s Next for Digital Healthcare in Group Risk, in association with Legal & General.
It's no secret that the prevalence and use of digital healthcare experienced a boost from the Covid-19 pandemic, as access to virtual services and support boomed with the country unable to use healthcare in its traditional forms. Now that the UK is moving on from the pandemic, digital healthcare has become a central pillar of the group risk proposition, with employers and employees alike increasingly seeking greater depth and nuance to proposition offerings, particularly where it concerns ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.