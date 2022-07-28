How protection networks adapted in the face of global crises

From pandemics to economic turmoil

clock • 7 min read
How protection networks adapted in the face of global crises

Protection networks have experienced a turbulent two years, looking to guide advisers through the challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic and increasing data demands. Christopher Marchant looks at how protection networks are coping with adaptation and sustainability in an ever-changing world.

The Covid-19 pandemic revamped the medical assessment side of protection insurance, as well as its risk assessments of the workplace, with so many more people now working at home. Much has been written about how the pandemic - an unprecedented health and social crisis in modern times - impacted people's finances and the protection sector, but this also brought about changes to how the industry uses networks. Looking back at how networks fared during the pandemic, Emma Thomson, head of p...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Individual Protection

Dean Furman celebrates winning the MTN 8 trophy with SuperSport United in South Africa. Image credit: Steve Haag
Adviser / Broking

Meet the firm turning professional athletes into protection advisers

"You're only ever as good as your last game, but your next game could be your last"

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 25 July 2022 • 5 min read
The Insurance Surgery partners with Gro Health on wellbeing offering
Individual Protection

The Insurance Surgery partners with Gro Health on wellbeing offering

App offers holistic and tailored health programmes

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 25 July 2022 • 1 min read
Government to tackle women's health and wellbeing with new strategy
Individual Protection

Government to tackle women's health and wellbeing with new strategy

Follows call for evidence

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 22 July 2022 • 2 min read