The Rising Stars of Protection: Rachael Welsh

Rachael Welsh joined life insurance start-up Bequest in January as its new head of partnerships and marketing, having been part of the relaunch of the Guardian brand in 2018 and was named the Rising Star 2021 at November's Excellence Awards ceremony. Rachael is incredibly passionate about protecting the many people who don't have sufficient or any protection," commented James Buckley-Thorp, chief executive of Bequest. "Her wealth of knowledge means she is able to make complex products much easier...