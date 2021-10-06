The Rising Stars of Protection: Leanne Stancliffe

Leanne Stancliffe joined Cura in October 2019 on the administration side of the business, learning the ropes of how a protection advisory works, before taking on the role of insurance adviser in August of last year. "Leanne has joined us and blown us away with how quickly she has understood how to build recommendations for clients," says Kathryn Knowles, managing director at Cura. "In less than a year she has become one of our highest performers and the dedication to truly want to do the best...