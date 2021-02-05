MoneySuperMarket uses online calculator to bust life insurance myths
COVER scored 100%!
Online test designed to clear up confusion among customers about life insurance
Comparison site MoneySuperMarket has launched a life insurance myths calculator, which asks consumers to answer questions about common life insurance misconceptions and gives them a score at the end. MoneySuperMarket said: "We found that a lot of people don't understand exactly what level of cover they would need or can be a bit confused about life insurance in general particularly right now with confusion around Covid etc., so we've created a fun quiz tool that can bust those myths." The test...
