Three actions advisers should consider taking on World Cancer Day

Aviva's Dr Subashini M urges advisers to turn cancer awareness into action

Research from Cancer Research UK suggests that these days two in four people in the UK survive their cancer for 10 years or more. Meanwhile, more than one third of cancer cases can be prevented, according to experts. On World Cancer Day (Thursday 4 February), Dr Subashini M [pictured], associate medical director for Aviva UK health and protection, is urging advisers to match cancer awareness with three actions. Take stock of your client's benefits. "These include private medical insurance...