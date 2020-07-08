David Mead Q&A: Why is signposting necessary?

The COVER Excellence Awards celebrate the leading firms and intermediaries within the protection, life and health insurance space. Spanning advice firms and providers across 27 different categories this year, there are three new awards for 2020. The Best Business Protection award will shine a light on the most outstanding cover options for shareholders and key personnel, while Best Protection Platform is open to both insurers and third party administrators. Plus, the COVER Proud to Protect award, in association with Aviva, will celebrate the achievements of an adviser who has gone above and beyond for a client.

Date: 10 Nov 2020

