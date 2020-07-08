David Mead Q&A: Why is signposting necessary?
How it is done and why it is so important
We quiz Future Proof founder and St James Place joint head of protection about signposting best practice and overcoming barriers
Why is protection signposting necessary and where do you see it potentially being most effective? Understandably, advisers want to protect their client relationships. Clients are hard won and easily lost. If protection isn't a subject an adviser feels confident talking about, it is often easier to avoid the subject all together. Signposting could play a vital role in helping to ensure more families get the all important cover that they need in place. One of the biggest challenges that many...
More on Adviser / Broking
Case study: How signposting works in practice
'What about commission?'
IFAs, wealth managers, mortgage brokers… is it time for you to signpost?
‘If you do not wish to offer protection advice, refer it’
Access all areas: All roads lead to signposting
COVER editor Adam Saville takes an in-depth look at the recent access to insurance signposting agreement. How is it being done and where is it needed most?
COVER Excellence voting closes this Friday!
Entries open for intermediaries
iPipeline launches non-medical underwriting limits tool
Integrated into SolutionBuilder