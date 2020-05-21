Vanessa Sallows: Back to work - Rehabilitation and support

L&G’s Vanessa Sallows explains the benefits of early intervention and rehabilitation for employees

After a bout of poor mental health, there is nothing more counterproductive than struggling to get back into work. Access to proper rehabilitation that provides the right treatment for the appropriate people, ultimately helping them get back to work quicker. Government calculations have suggested that the economic cost for sickness absence could be as high as £100bn a year, with mental health fast becoming one of the leading conditions cited by employees as the reason for their long-term sickness...