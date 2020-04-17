Eight tips to avoiding loneliness during COVID-19

The negative impact of little social interaction and face-to-face contact

As the UK finishes its fourth week in lockdown, Cigna Europe is urging Brits to stay as connected as possible to prevent the onset of physical and psychological problems caused by social isolation. According to a study by the British Red Cross, more than nine people in the UK regularly experienced loneliness before the pandemic began. According to Cigna's medical team, COVID-19 is only going to make this situation worse. "COVID-19 is not only a life-threatening global health crisis - for many...