Which insurers are carrying out remote screenings?

With medical screenings put on hold during coronavirus, some insurers are trying alternative solutions

The decision by insurers to postpone applications or stop requesting GP reports due to COVID-19 led leading members of the industry to urge insurers to explore alternative ways to underwrite clients where medical evidence is required. Last month we reported that Medical Screening Solutions (MSS) had redesigned its service to allow for medical evidence to be gathered without the need for a GP report or a face-to-face assessment. Square Health has also been working to develop remote solutions...