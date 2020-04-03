Which IPMI providers cover COVID-19?
Engage Health Group guide
IPMI providers are still covering coronavirus, but treatment will vary worldwide
While most domestic private health insurers (PMI) in the UK are offering limited or no cover for coronavirus, international private medical insurers (IPMI) are currently not excluding the virus from their policies. However, according to Engage Health Group, the stance being taken can vary between insurers and treatment often depends on local healthcare systems, many of which are likely to be under immense pressure during the outbreak. Terms & conditions Some IPMI providers include blanket exclusions...
