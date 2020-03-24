Highlights from the COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit
At 99 City Road conference centre
The protection and health insurance industry recently met to discuss turning awareness into action
Following on from last year's highly successful COVER Mental Health Forum, Thursday 12 March saw its return as the expanded COVER Mental Health and Wellbeing Summit (read about the key takeaways here). At the event, we explored how the protection and health insurance industry can better support the mental health and wellbeing of individuals and employees through policies, products and services. You can relive the day in pictures here and watch our highlights video below.
