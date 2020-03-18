Coronavirus: Income protection round-up

The exclusions and T&Cs in relation to coronavirus for income protection providers all in one place

Aegon Aegon said it does not expect to see any claims for "self-isolation" as the minimum deferment period it offers for income protection is four weeks, adding that the isolation period is usually 14 days, occasionally 28 days. AIG Life AIG Life's minimum deferred period is four weeks and can be up to 52 weeks. For who those in isolation or quarantined due to coronavirus who fall ill beyond the deferred period, a claim will be considered. However it said it does not expect coronavirus to...