How businesses can manage flexible working at scale
During the coronavirus outbreak and beyond
As the COVID-19 situation escalates, many UK companies will need to implement flexible working
The Prime Minister announced yesterday that those who can work from home should do so while the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation passes. However, a recent whitepaper from global recruiter Robert Walters, A Smart Workplace for the Workforce of the Future found that 48% of businesses in the UK are not set up to be able to accommodate employees working from home[i]. Meanwhile, recent research by Flexioffices[ii] found almost a third (31%) of UK employees were not provided the option to work flexibly...
