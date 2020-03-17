How businesses can manage flexible working at scale

As the COVID-19 situation escalates, many UK companies will need to implement flexible working

The Prime Minister announced yesterday that those who can work from home should do so while the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation passes. However, a recent whitepaper from global recruiter Robert Walters, A Smart Workplace for the Workforce of the Future found that 48% of businesses in the UK are not set up to be able to accommodate employees working from home[i]. Meanwhile, recent research by Flexioffices[ii] found almost a third (31%) of UK employees were not provided the option to work flexibly...