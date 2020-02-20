Can eating a Mediterranean diet help beat depression?
A therapy app offering nutritional advice thinks so
Eating a diet high in fruits, vegetables, fish, olive oil, nuts and seeds and low in sugar and saturated fat can improve the symptoms of depression, clinical trials have suggested. As a result, an app is educating users about the impact of nutrition on depression by using interactive content and daily chat conversations. Developed by the makers of a medically tested home brain stimulation treatment, the Flow app uses psychological strategies to train users rewire their mental autopilot craving...
