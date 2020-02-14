Five tips to employers managing staff romance

Romance does not need to be completely dead in the workplace

According to recent research by Perkbox, 63% of UK employers believe an employee should not be sacked for having a workplace romance, with 37% of them saying they should not have a say in the private lives of staff. Just 13% of employees said they believe a work romance between employees at different levels should be sackable, while as many as 31% of employees admitted they've cheated on a partner with a co-worker, the research found. On top of that, 39% of employees said either they or a close...