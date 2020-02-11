Four employee benefits trends to expect in the year 2045
Discussion paper peers into future
The changing face of employee benefits according to MAXIS Global Benefits Network
A paper titled ‘2045: The future of work - the changing face of employee benefits' has predicted what the workplace might look like in 25 years. Based on MAXIS Global Benefits Network insights and data, alongside first-experiences shared by multinationals, local insurers and consultants, the report paints a picture of life in the year 2045 through the experiences of four employees working for a fictional company, ‘Autolec'. Drawing upon emerging employee benefits trends, insurtech and digital...
