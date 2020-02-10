The employer guide to coronavirus
From XpertHR
Employers’ rights and responsibilities in relation to the coronavirus
Earlier today, the government announced that coronavirus is a ‘serious and imminent threat' to the British public. The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the UK rose to eight over the weekend and the global number of deaths has reached 910 - with 908 of these in China. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the number of cases reported has exceeded 40,000 globally. Jo Stubbs, head of product content strategy for XpertHR said: "With the spread of the coronavirus, it's important...
