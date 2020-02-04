Worst things employers have said to staff with cancer
World Cancer Awareness Day
RedArc’s nurses are horrified by some of the comments made by employers. This is what they've heard...
Today (4 February) is World Cancer Awareness Day so, to illustrate the need for sensitivity around a diagnosis, RedArc has shared a list of the most shocking sentences said by employers to employees suffering from cancer. The nurse service speaks to more than 650 people with cancer every year - from the newly diagnosed to those who are living with the long-term effects of the disease. The following statements were logged by RedArc nurses following conversations with patients who had shared...
