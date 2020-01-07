Three staff welfare themes to watch out for in 2020

With a new year upon us, group risk trade body GRiD has outlined three key trends for employers

2020 will see government put increasing pressure on employers to take an active role in supporting the physical, mental, social and financial health of their employees, as it encourages them to make workplaces "ever more supportive and inclusive," GRiD spokesperson Katharine Moxham has pointed out.

"Our workplaces are almost unrecognisable from the institutions they were at the start of the last decade, including greater focus on how employers should contribute to supporting the health of the workforce," she said.

"The last decade has seen great steps towards parity for mental and physical health and we now also have a much better awareness of how an individual's mental state is often directly affected by their physical wellness."

To help kick off 2020, GRiD has offered three staff welfare topics that employers should watch out for as we embrace the new decade.

1. Improving financial resilience

GRiD said that the cross-industry Access to Insurance Working Group (which is now reporting into the cabinet office) has a priority to improve consumer access to protection insurance, particularly for those with long-term health conditions and disabilities, thus improving outcomes and financial resilience for the UK's population.

The workplace is key to this aim, the industry body added, as group risk products (employer-sponsored life assurance, income protection and critical illness) are "inclusive in nature" and cover can generally be offered to all employees, "without the complicated and tedious need to submit medical evidence".

GRiD said that the group risk market will be working with government to make it easier for more employers (especially SMEs) to protect against a loss of earnings as a result of death, disability, illness or accident.

2. Statement of written particulars

Following the Taylor Review, there are legislative changes under the government's Good Work Plan coming into force in April 2020. "This means that employers must give employees access to a written statement of various particulars of their employment on day one or before and, amongst other things, this now needs to include their entitlement to sick pay."

GRiD explained that this change will mean that employees will have a better grasp of what, if any, sick pay they are entitled to from their employer which, in some cases, will eliminate the assumption that their employer will take care of them.

"Ultimately the legislation will help employees make a better-informed decision about their own provision, encouraging them either to take out their own protection insurance or ask their employer to provide a group scheme, if they do not currently go beyond statutory sick pay," said GRiD

Due to the upheaval of the recent election and ongoing Brexit discussions, the final guidance for employers is yet to be to be published, however GRiD advised that employers will need to grasp the changes and take action quickly.

3. Equality and diversity

GRiD highlighted that the recently published CII/Scope good practice guidance for employers laid down five challenges to employers to ensure they continue to meet the needs of their ever-evolving and increasingly diverse workforce. It referenced measures such as signing up to the DWP Disability Confident scheme, celebrating achievement and progress made in supporting employees with disability.

The industry body also noted the CII animation on invisible illness which helps educate people on the different forms they can take.

Moxham concluded: "Many employers already do a lot to look after their staff, and those that do will find such changes much easier to implement, as many will find themselves exceeding expectations in terms of legislation and best practice.

"For those that find themselves falling short, or for whom managing employee wellbeing is an uphill struggle, now is the time to review how staff are supported, and consider what processes and benefits will help. Employers with group risk in place will find help is readily available for this, not just because they've insured their financial liabilities but also because there's a whole host of extra help, support and advice for both the employer and employee that come along with a group risk policy."