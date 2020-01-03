Four things to expect in workplaces during 2020

Internal communications, workplace flexibility and ‘employee first’ cultures will 'dominate year ahead'

With a new year upon us, employee experience platform Perkbox has predicted that workplace flexibility will become the norm in 2020.

In the past, flexible working was a perk provided only by certain types of businesses, however the convergence of start-up with corporate company culture will lead to the emergence of an ‘employee first' culture at organisations, Perkbox has suggested.

The tail-end of the 2010s saw flexible working go from small modern outfits to large firms like Barclays, Cisco and Vodafone, with some, such as Simply Business, going as far as offering four-day working weeks. Perkbox expects this trend to continue into 2020.

The new decade will bring increasing demand for the digitalisation of corporate social responsibility practices for employees

Internal communication

It predicts that the emergence of digital tools, such as Zoom, Notion and Slack, will become everyday fixtures in modern workplaces to facilitate and streamline internal communications. This in turn has led to a rise in communication specialists in organisations to help firms navigate challenges such as lower productivity, increasing stress levels and confusion often caused by new technology.

Corporate social responsibility

Perkbox also expects the new decade will bring increasing demand for the digitalisation of corporate social responsibility (CSR) practices for employees, as employers become under increasing pressure to provide initiatives for a socially-conscious generation.

Currently 63% of Brits do not get any time off for a volunteering, while climate change and helping the local community are considered biggest priorities amongst employees. Online platforms such as Beam and crowdfunding networks will play an increasing role within business going forward, according to Perkbox.

Employee experience

Lastly, Perkbox highlighted that the culture clash between corporate and start-ups will be "a thing of the past". It said we are already seeing large corporations offering "cooler", more "inspirational" workplaces, while smaller start-ups are rapidly scaling up and therefore needing bigger offices and to enhance their communication and administrative systems.

Louise Jones, people adviser at Perkbox, said: "Often in the midst of day-to-day business and targets we forget to pause and reflect as employers on what our goals are to improve the employee experience of our company. Let these predictions be a timely reminder to put employee voice at the forefront as we enter the new year."