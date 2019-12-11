CASE STUDY: Staff money worries at London City Airport

Almost a quarter of airport’s workforce were found to be living pay cheque to pay cheque

An internal investigation at London's City Airport (LCY) showed that 22% of the airport's workforce were not saving any money each month, while 21% lacked confidence when it came to managing their finances.

LCY started to believe that these negative mindsets could be contributing to employee accidents at work - with 70% of its workforce in operational roles, this was particularly concerning.

The airport brought in Neyber to increase financial education and reduce stress among LCY staff members.

Following the intervention, accidents at work dropped by 56% and 92% of staff responded positively to the question: ‘How confident are you managing financial affairs?'.

Monica Kalia, chief strategy officer and co-founder of Neyber, said: "Addressing poor employee financial wellbeing can help employers achieve their key priorities. In London City Airport's situation, the importance of safety was overwhelming, yet for other businesses it will be about growth."

This case study was released alongside findings of Neyber's ‘DNA of Financial Wellbeing' survey which found that financial worries cost the UK economy £15.2bn a year.