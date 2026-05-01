COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2026: In Pictures

Recognising women's excellence

clock • 1 min read

The COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2026 took place in London on 30 April 2026, check out the highlights from the awards in pictures.

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