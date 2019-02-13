Martin Shaw: Mutual agreement

AFM's chief exec outlines the outlook for UK mutuals in 2019

At its heart, insurance is about problem-solving: protect my income if I can't work; replace my mobile phone if I lose it; save for my retirement; even helping the earth cope with the implications of climate change.

Insurance people have a reputation of being staid and conservative, but actually they are risk-takers, innovators and have a better track record of predicting the future than any of Russell Grant, Nostradamus or often the Bank of England.

Lloyd's coffee shop in London in the late seventeenth century lays proper claim to the early emergence of insurance as an industry. But it was mutuality that promoted the wider adoption of insurance during the eighteenth century, with the establishment of societies where working people could come together to put aside money for ill-health or to pay out on their death. And right up to the 1940s, before the introduction of the NHS, mutual societies were the foremost way in which working people safeguarded their future.

Mutuality

Mutuals, by which I mean organisations owned by their customers, rather than external shareholders, remain an important presence in the insurance industry today, both in the UK and internationally.

UK mutuals help manage the savings, protection and healthcare need of around 30 million policyholders, they collect premium income of £20 billion a year, and employ more than one in four people involved in the insurance sector.

More relevant than their overall scale though is the impact mutuals have on their key markets: mutuals tend to be smaller than PLC insurers, and to focus on a narrower range of products, where they can build expertise and engage effectively with relevant intermediaries and consumers.

This means that when they come to pricing products, they can be more focused and sometimes better value, because the product features are wholly aligned with the needs of the customer. Without shareholder dividends to pay out, investment returns are on average significantly higher - and the business model means that mutuals can excel in customer service and claims handling: for example, in 2017 members of AFM paid out on nearly 94% of income protection claims, compared to 87% across the whole market.

Healthy growth

The last few years have seen healthy growth in premium income for mutuals: according to the international trade body ICMIF, in the 10 years from the start of the financial crisis in 2007, mutuals increased premium income by 67%, compared to a contraction across the insurance sector as a whole of 17%. All the early signs from 2018 is that this growth trend continued.

Much of that recent success has been a result of developing a strong ethos within the organisations, which means that employees have the confidence to talk positively to customers about how a mutual or not-for-profit business model provides better outcomes to customers. An AFM survey of over 600 employees of mutual organisations in 2018 found that 98% of employees were confident that the business was run in the best interests of customers, and 97.7% were proud of the ethical record and reputation of their employer.

Mutuals are part of the wider economy, and as UK based firms, selling almost entirely to UK consumers, we also pay all the taxes due in the UK. During 2019, AFM's health and protection members, according to research by OAC consultants, will contribute around £500 million to savings in the NHS, the welfare state and to employers.

Association

At the beginning of 2019 AFM launched a new corporate governance code, which encourages members to provide a more tangible demonstration of how they behave as a ‘loyal company'. This means providing demonstrable evidence in their 2019 report and accounts of the benefits they delivered in the year to their customers, members, employees, suppliers and to the community as a whole.

Whatever else happens in 2019: and we expect it to be a ‘lively' year, there is a real sense of renewed purpose amongst mutuals, and an enthusiasm to deliver even better outcomes to our customers, our employees and to UK society at large.

Martin Shaw is chief executive of the Association of Financial Mutuals (AFM)