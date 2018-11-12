Birth, death... but what about 'the middle'?

"If you are trying to decide between insurance providers for your client, and one is slightly dearer but offers more value-added benefits, it could well be a good idea to offer both options to the client," Kathryn Knowles, Cura FS

Cura's Kathryn Knowles investigates value-added services and why it is crucial for advisers to know their products

Recently a client said to me, "We think about the start of life, we think about the end, we forget about the middle". That has really stuck with me.

We all know that one day we are going to die; it sucks but it will happen. Many of us plan on specific life events that we assume we will go through like school, work, marriage, children, retirement. But there is a massive elephant in the room, that can go ignored. How do we achieve all these things?

The answer is by living, and having support structures and resources in place, so we achieve our goals. In a perfect world, we would complete all of our life events, the moments that matter, without any hurdles.

But that's not life. Life wallops us and divorces happen, infertility strikes, career goals are blocked by rivals, statutory retirement ages are extended, health deteriorates.

I am going to focus on the health side of things.

Value-added benefits

Going back to the opening of this piece, we forget about the middle, the actual living part. This applies to insurances.

Payouts for critical illness cover and income protection can be phenomenally useful. But whilst the cash is nice, if you are suddenly ill and ill enough to warrant an insurance payout, how do you live? How do you adapt and cope with your new circumstances?

This is where value-added benefits standout.

Value-added benefits are those extras provided by insurance companies. Many of which support people that have made a claim, to come to terms and adapt to their new situation. This could be anything from bereavement counselling, rehabilitation services to get back to work, expert medical opinion services, auxiliary care and global treatment.

Some insurers build their own support packages, many choosing to give their policyholders access to the value-added services such as Best Doctors, RedArc and Square Health.

Recently, I was told of a case where a woman with young children had been told to clear her diary for the next six months because she was going to go through gruelling cancer treatment (30 rounds of chemotherapy, after already having two surgeries and 16 biopsies). In her words, "I ceased to function".

On the way to her first chemotherapy appointment, Best Doctors' clinical director personally rang her and told her that they had retested her pathology results and she did not in fact have cancer, and should not under any circumstance have the treatment. Their expert second medical opinion service had identified that she had an autoimmune condition, not cancer.

I am sure that most of you just sat back and said, 'Woah, that's insane'.

Nurses

Similarly, RedArc nurses provide access to second medical opinions, but also take a step further and provide long-term care from their dedicated nurses team. The nurses provide assistance to understand health issues, coordinate treatment and offer auxiliary care.

RedArc nurses are in it for the long haul, and don't simply stop being there for people, once a certain amount of time has passed or a treatment plan has finished.

They leave the doors open for people to ring and chat to them at any point, to either restart the support services or just to tell them about something good that's happened. The dedicated nurse, in a sense, becomes a trusted expert friend.

Health services

Square Health is another support service that stands out, it is owned and managed by doctors and, again, gives access to second medical opinion services.

They offer remote GP services and free private prescriptions, something that I think many of us can see the benefit of (I often cannot get an appointment with my NHS GP within the next three weeks).

I have used the Square Health services through my insurances, for myself and my kids. I think having an NHS doctor is an amazing luxury that we have in the UK, but having access to a video-linked remote GP while we were on holiday in Malta this year, was invaluable.

So what does this mean for advisers?

Know Your Product

It's important to know the core support services that come with the policies that you arrange for your clients. If you are trying to decide between insurance providers for your client, and one is slightly dearer but offers more value-added benefits, it could well be a good idea to offer both options to the client.

I would love to say that as an adviser you would simply choose the insurance that offers additional services, the one that you can see is a better value, but ultimately for some people the ability to take out insurance and maintain this over the long-term, really does come down to accessing the most affordable policy possible. This can be especially true for clients with pre-existing health conditions.

IDD Standards

Any adviser, worth their salt, can define what different protection policies do, and how the claims can be hugely beneficial in times of need.

Understanding and being able to explain the support services that come with some insurance policies, is the next extension of this. In regards to Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) standards, it is a requirement that all advisers undertake at least 15 hours of structured training to be able to claim that they are sufficiently qualified to advise on the products.

My suggestion, if anyone wants to take it, is to arrange themselves or ask employers, to arrange specific training sessions with value added service providers. One, it helps you to hit your training requirements. Two, it's the right thing to do.

Communication

Communication is key, to virtually all aspects of an advisers job. Some value added support services are not contractually provided, and could change or be removed over time, and this should be clearly explained to clients.

There is a duty of care to clients to make sure that they know if they have access to counselling or other support services, as it could make a significance difference to their ability to cope with life events.

Quite simply, not having access to support services could well be a contributory factor to someone feeling so helpless, that they feel that life is too much.

As an adviser we should not ignore, or overlook, the worth of value added benefits. We should not simply be selling the claim to clients any more, we should be empowering and educating them to take a proactive approach to their care, should the worst happen.

Kathryn Knowles is the managing director of Cura Financial Services