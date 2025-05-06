SM Advice adds sign language translation to offering

The service provides advisers and firms with compliant social media posts that are BSL translated and verified, which SM Advice said ensures that "important messages are clear and accessible" to the Deaf and hard-of-hearing communities. As part of the offering there will be BSL translated video posts alongside English text versions, compliance aligned with Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and network requirements, alongside direct collaboration with deaf consultants to "ensure authenticity and clarity". Under the FCA's Consumer Duty requirements is an emphasis on clear communication ...