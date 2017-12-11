Simon Tindal: Bringing innovation to customer communication

Simon Tindal: "Innovative personalisation of communications can provide competitive advantage for insurers that get it right."

Simon Tindal picks out the key discussion points that emerged from the recent 'Future of General Insurance' conference, which highlighted the way communications in the insurance industry are rapidly evolving

Leaders in insurance innovation from across the whole of Europe were drawn to London's QEII Centre last month for Marketforce's ‘Future of General Insurance' conference.

Discussions centred on technological and operational game changers in the insurance industry, with the Innovation Stage hosting sessions on topics as diverse as social media, the new data ecosystem and ‘the fourth industrial revolution'.

There was a particular focus on how insurance companies are harnessing breakthrough technologies to develop their customer communication strategies, with a number of key discussion points emerging around that theme.

* Communication is a rapidly evolving space: Insurance companies used to rely heavily on print-based communications but, as the use of desktop computers and the internet became widespread, communications gradually shifted to email, with the same documents sent electronically. These are largely one-way channels of communication, however, with emails often accompanied by the message ‘do not reply to this address'.

Now insurers are moving beyond one-way, static interactions, looking to technology to enable more interactive, personalised conversations and an open dialogue with their customers - all the while ensuring communications are secure, efficient and compliant with strict industry regulations.

Consumers want to interact with insurers in real time across an increasingly broad range of channels and the smartphone has completely transformed customer engagement, allowing access to multiple channels from a single device.

Use of instant messaging and social networks is becoming commonplace and customers now expect to reach their insurance provider via platforms, such as Snapchat, LinkedIn and Facebook. Additionally, customers are starting to interact positively with chatbots that can provide instant answers to their questions.

Uptake of wearable devices is booming - sales of smartwatches have grown 60% year-on-year, according to Fortune - and is particularly impacting the way customers want to interact through the use of digital voice assistants such as Siri and Alexa.

While these technologies do not replace face-to-face interaction, they do allow two-way conversations. These technologies can do far more than the standard ‘ask a question, get a response', when integrated with businesses' communication stacks.

* Choice and personalisation are key: Providing customers with communication choice and personalised experiences is essential as the insurance industry evolves. Digitalisation is a key trend - with 71% of consumers conducting internet research before buying insurance and 26% buying insurance products online, according to PWC's Insurance 2020 report - but many customers still want something in their hands so it is important, for instance, to provide a printable policy in pdf form.

It is not about customers opting for one communications channel or another - they expect to be able to choose the most convenient channel to meet their needs at any given moment in time and still enjoy a seamless experience.

Insurers still, however, need to consider the aging population as well as youngsters and appreciate how different generations may prefer to engage - even though the over-65 ‘silver surfers' are among the biggest users of the internet. Today's customers do not worry about how the technology works - they just care about being able to communicate in the way they want, at a time that suits them.

Innovative personalisation of communications can provide competitive advantage for insurers that get it right. As an example, a personalised video that leverages data points such as the customer's name, employment sector, and job role can be more engaging than a static document alone and can help bring the policy to life.

* Blockchain will put customers in control: Today's customers want more control over their relationships with insurance providers - and the emerging use of blockchain is set to give them just that. The technology is evolving from a digital currency infrastructure into a platform for digital transformation and offers the promise of cost reduction and efficiency.

Yet it could also enable revenue growth as insurers attract new business through higher-quality service. Blockchain will enable an industry-wide record of policy and claims data and will bring transparency and trustworthiness to smart policies and claims automation.

* Machines cannot replace the human touch: Despite advances in digitalisation and automation, human judgment needs to be factored into all communications strategies, and in-person conversations are still required for moment-of-truth events within a customer journey.

Chatbots may be adept at collecting and processing data but they lack the sophistication to produce complex outbound communications that support the regulatory and jurisdictional requirements insurers must adhere to. It is still risky to place too much trust in machines, as errors or poor experience when making a claim will almost always result in a lost customer.

As witnessed at the ‘Future of General Insurance' conference, communications in the insurance industry are evolving rapidly, with customers expecting a seamless experience, on their terms, across an ever-wider range of channels and devices.

While the human element will always be essential, breakthrough technologies to enable two-way, personalised conversations across multiple channels will make insurance companies of the future smarter and more capable of delivering positive customer experiences.

Simon Tindal is chief technology officer at Smart Communications