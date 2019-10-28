Staff wellbeing named top employer priority

Three quarters of UK employers plan to incorporate wellbeing into benefits strategies, research shows

The 2019 Benefit Trends Survey by Willis Towers Watson has found that staff wellbeing - including financial, physical, emotional and social wellbeing - finished top of the table of priorities for companies' benefits programmes, with 76% of employers planning to incorporate it into their strategies.

The enhancement of work policies were considered second highest priority.

The research also identified that 48% of businesses have earmarked a value-on-investment (VOI) approach to measuring and evaluating business outcomes over the next three years. VOI extends beyond ROI in the sense it includes metrics ranging from engagement and workforce retention rates to job satisfaction and staff morale.

Modernisation

"The importance of modernising and broadening the scope of employee benefits to meet the evolving needs and expectations of the today's workforces - and to raise the bar in the drive to attract and retain top talent - has been clearly recognised by UK employers," said Mark Ramsook, senior director at Willis Towers Watson Health & Benefits, Great Britain & Western Europe.

"The rise of wellbeing up the HR and wider business agenda has been particularly dramatic, with targeted initiatives having been proven to help boost workforce health, productivity, engagement, and job satisfaction.

"The effective utilisation of health-related business data will ultimately hold the key to identifying where core health risks lie, enabling companies to address and change patterns of behaviour that can lead to meaningful and measurable wellbeing improvements."

Benchmarking

The study also found that 60% of businesses are looking to build inclusion and diversity into their benefit strategies, with the same number aiming to align their approach to market norms and employee norms.

"A strategic approach must be taken when reviewing benefits programmes to ensure portfolios balance the relevance and value of benefits to employees with how they are aligned to market expectations and wider business objectives," added Ramsook.

"With this in mind, benefits benchmarking can act as a particularly powerful catalyst for change, providing the evidence companies need to address gaps in provision and areas where they are found to be underperforming relative to their peers."