Research suggests students would 'value' protection

Nearly two out of five students say they are often or always worried, research shows

New MetLife research has suggested that two thirds (64%) of 18 to 24-year-olds would value protection policies which provide counselling services.

The results of the study, which surveyed 1,064 working adults over 18, have arrived seven months after the largest mental health study ever conducted among UK university students revealed that 87.5% said they struggle with feelings of anxiety, almost two out of five (42.8%) said they are often or always worried and one in three (33%) reported suffering from loneliness.

Meanwhile, university data shows that students are waiting up to three months to start counselling on campus, with one in four unis cutting or freezing their mental health budgets. Maximum waiting times on the NHS are 18 weeks.

Protection policies are available which provide additional counselling, alongside wellbeing and mental health support services, free of charge and without the need to claim, with some covering children up to the age of 23 in full-time education.

Richard Horner, head of individual protection, MetLife UK said: "Starting university is an exciting time but can be stressful for students as they settle in and need to take responsibility for what most will have relied on their parents for.

"Being able to access free expert independent advice can help students adapt and enjoy life at university," he added.