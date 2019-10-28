The Exeter digitalises IP claims

Using iPipeline's document delivery and e-signature solution from claim request through to completion

The Exeter has adopted iPipeline's AlphaTrust to digitalise its income protection (IP) claims process.

Implemented to turn its paper-based workflows into a streamlined electronic end-to-end journey, the customised document and e-sign solution is digitally delivered and managed.

The integrated offering is designed to drive efficiency and save time where documents may require one or more signatures by multiple parties.

Ian Teague, UK Group Managing Director at iPipeline, said: "The claim is the real ‘moment of truth' for protection products. It is critically important therefore to make this process as fast and painless as possible. With iPipeline introducing this innovative technology to the UK marketplace, we're further enabling businesses to improve productivity and transform traditional manual paper-based workflows. Not only does this benefit the business, more importantly it delivers better customer outcomes."

"We're very pleased to have worked with The Exeter for them to become the first in the UK marketplace to launch this process. There's great potential to enable much more efficiency within our industry and we look forward to enabling more businesses to digitise many more manual processes."

Chris Pollard, Chief Operating Officer at The Exeter, added: "We're excited to be the first firm in the UK to pilot iPipeline's AlphaTrust technology, which we believe will totally transform the claims process. In today's ever-increasing digital world, everyone expects fast and efficient digital solutions, and this technology will help us deliver this for our customers.

"The new system will provide a more streamlined process for both intermediaries and their clients, saving time and removing any unnecessary obstacles. Delivering a positive customer experience is key for The Exeter, so teaming up with industry leading businesses to provide an efficient technology-driven service - without losing the human touch - is essential."