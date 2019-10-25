EXCLUSIVE: The Right Mortgage confirms no overseas advisers will be suspended

Adviser firm does not need to seek authorisation from local EU regulators to avoid stop on business

Yesterday we reported that The Right Mortgage had informed a protection advice firm that two of its advisers working overseas in the EU would be suspended in the event of a no deal Brexit, unless authorisation from their local authority had been achieved, even though they only advised UK business.

Today COVER has learnt that The Right Mortgage confirmed that following a conversation with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), no advisers working overseas will be suspended from the network if the UK leaves the EU without a deal. This is on the understanding that they only deal with UK customers; they only work under a UK firm and they only sell products from UK advisers.

However, the Right Mortgage also drew attention to the fact that the regulator in the country in which they are based may view these activities as regulated.

Roy Allaway, principle at Hart Securus said: "After conflicting written replies from the Dutch financial authority (AFM) and about 60 emails and conversations in two days with The Right Mortgage, Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), FCA, TenetGroup and yourself [COVER] - it came down to a conversation with the FCA and The Right Mortage to get the all clear and breathe a massive sigh of relief."