BHSF launches money app for employees

Health and wellness provider teams up with Auriga Services for financial wellbeing proposition

BHSF has enhanced its offering with the inclusion of a money management service, available through its Connect app.

Developed in partnership with Auriga Services, the proposition offers employees confidential and impartial assistance with money worries.

The range of services available includes advice on budget management, negotiating payment arrangement with creditors and help to accessing welfare benefits.

Each case is managed personally by an individual adviser.

"Money worries have a huge impact on many people's lives, especially in the workplace," said Brian Hall, chief commercial officer at BHSF.

According to the Money Advice Service, 77% of employees say that concerns about their finances affect them at work and one in five say that they worry about their finances always or often.

"You do not have to go far to find friends and colleagues losing sleep over money!" added Hall. "This can have a devastating effect on both their mental and physical health. We take a whole person approach to wellbeing, seeking to ensure employees have support in every aspect of their lives so they can be as healthy and productive as possible. This exciting new partnership with Auriga is a vital component in this strategy ensuring employees get the financial support that they need."

Mark Abrams, CEO at Auriga, added: "Money worries can be truly devastating for employees and their families. Our mission is to change lives every day and through our partnership with BHSF we will reach more people who need help with managing their finances. We are looking forward to this new venture and hope to build a sustained and productive partnership that improves financial wellbeing in the workplace."