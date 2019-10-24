SimplyBiz partners with Caspian Insurance

Advisers can refer protection business to life insurance specialists without losing client

SimplyBiz Group has added Caspian Insurance as its new protection referral partner.

Advisers can now refer customers with a mortgage or family-related protection need to Caspian Insurance in order to save time, said the firm.

SimplyBiz said that Caspian subscribes to a client guarantee to ensure advisers keep the client and to avoid cross-selling.

"The Caspian Insurance team is focused on the development of simple partnerships where through referring, as a busy adviser, you can free up your time and resources to focus on doing what you do best - advising your clients," SimplyBiz told its advisers.

"By simply referring your customers with a mortgage or family-related protection need to Caspian Insurance you will save time, build a valuable additional income stream and have the peace of mind knowing your customers are fully protected."

Caspian's managing director Oliver Rayner added: "Helping as many families as possible to protect their loved ones is at the heart of everything we do at Caspian Insurance. We are proud to be recognised as a key business partner to aid the members of Simplybiz in protecting more customers and their families."

Caspian has worked in the protection market since 2016.