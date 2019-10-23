One in five have worked while mentally unwell - Canada Life

This figure rises to a quarter of respondents aged 18 to 39, research reveals

An estimated 6.2 million UK employees - one in five (19%) - have gone to work while suffering from a mental illness, a figure highest amongst those aged under 40, a study by Canada Life Group Insurance has found.

According to the study, 24% of those aged 18 to 39 said they had come into work while mentally unwell, 20% of 40-to-59-year-olds admitted they had and only 6% of those over 60 believe they have done so.

The survey of 1001 full and part-time employees also revealed that 21% said they are more embarrassed to take time off for a mental illness than a physical one, while one in five (40%) said it is easier to take time off for their physical health rather than a mental health condition - a figure which has significantly risen from 29% in 2018.

The proportion of workers who believe it's equally easy to take time off for physical and mental illness has fallen from 25% in 2018 to 18% in 2019.

Supportive environments

A quarter (25%) of employees said they are sympathetic towards those taking time off for either a physical or mental illness, while 16% said they do not believe their colleagues are really ill when they call in sick and one in five (21%) said they get stressed by the additional workload caused by absent staff.

Only 16% of those surveyed said their boss and colleagues have less of an understanding of mental health problems than physical ones.

A third (32%) of employees believe that access to flexible working would help them take time off with either a physical or mental illness, while a quarter of staff said less pressure to be ‘always on' and a positive attitude to health and wellbeing in their workplace would benefit them.

Understanding

Paul Avis, marketing director, Canada Life Group Insurance, said: "Misconceptions and stigma about mental health in the workplace are hard to uproot. Yet, employees should not feel concerned or embarrassed for taking time off for a mental illness. Forcing themselves to carry on working without support could make things worse and result in an extended leave of absence, which is detrimental for both staff and employers.

"To alleviate workers' fears, employers should ensure they have the necessary support structures in place and communicate these effectively," he said. "Crucially, mental health must be treated with the same degree of understanding and respect as physical health issues."

Avis added that employee assistance programmes (EAP), available as a free support service provided with most group income protection policies, offer a range of services to help employees tackle mental health issues and other concerns, including help with an employee's return to work.