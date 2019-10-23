Cirencester Friendly adds children's CI to income protection
A fixed pay-out of £2,500
Pay-out for 10 named definitions provided at no extra cost for both new and existing members
Cirencester Friendly added children's critical illness (CI) cover to income protection (IP).
Should a policyholder's natural, adopted or step-child be diagnosed with one of 10 named critical illnesses, a fixed sum of £2,500 will be paid out.
The child must be under age 21 and must survive 14 days from the date of diagnosis.
Claimants can also apply for a grant from Cirencester's 125 Foundation which assists with property modifications or mobility aids.
CIExpert
"The logic is irrefutable inasmuch as a critically ill child will cause time off work as would an illness or accident befalling the plan-holder," said Alan Lakey, CIExpert director. "Naturally, any pre-existing conditions are excluded although congenital conditions are covered if unknown prior to the plan commencing."
The 10 conditions (see below) include cancer, open-heart surgery, traumatic brain injury, bacterial meningitis, kidney failure, heart valve repair/replacement, loss of hand or foot, major organ transplant and third degree burns.
"Many advisers have been calling for a hybrid product that features the best aspects of both critical illness and income protection," said Lakey. "Whilst this move does not create such a plan it is a step in the right direction and offers, at no cost to the policyholder, a valuable financial lifeline at a time of extreme stress and worry."
"Cirencester is to be commended for this valuable innovation which will clearly benefit many of its customers," Lakey concluded.
CIExpert has provided the full list of definitions below…
|
|
The Ten Conditions Included
|
|
|
Bacterial Meningitis
|
Requires a definite diagnosis resulting in permanent neurological deficit with ongoing clinical symptoms.
|
|
|
Benign Brain Tumour
|
Requires a definite diagnosis resulting in surgical removal or permanent neurological deficit with ongoing clinical symptoms.
|
|
|
Cancer
|
Requires a definite diagnosis of a malignant tumour with the usual exclusions.
|
|
|
Heart Valve Repair/Replacement
|
Undergoing surgery to repair or replace a heart valve
|
|
|
Kidney Failure
|
Requires chronic and end stage failure of both kidneys requiring permanent dialysis.
|
|
|
Loss of a Hand or Foot
|
Physical severance of a hand above the wrist or a foot below the ankle.
|
|
|
Major Organ Transplant
|
Requires a transplant from another person of bone marrow, a heart, kidney, lung, pancreas liver or lobe of the liver of admission to an official UK waiting list.
|
|
|
Open-Heart Surgery
|
Undergoing open heart surgery requiring thoracotomy to correct a structural abnormality of the heart.
|
|
|
Third Degree Burns
|
Suffering third degree burns to 20% of the body, the face or the head.
|
|
|
Traumatic Brain Injury
|
Death of brain tissue due to traumatic injury resulting in permanent neurological deficit with persisting symptoms.
|
|
|
