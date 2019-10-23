Cirencester Friendly adds children's CI to income protection

Pay-out for 10 named definitions provided at no extra cost for both new and existing members

Cirencester Friendly added children's critical illness (CI) cover to income protection (IP).

Should a policyholder's natural, adopted or step-child be diagnosed with one of 10 named critical illnesses, a fixed sum of £2,500 will be paid out.

The child must be under age 21 and must survive 14 days from the date of diagnosis.

Claimants can also apply for a grant from Cirencester's 125 Foundation which assists with property modifications or mobility aids.

CIExpert

"The logic is irrefutable inasmuch as a critically ill child will cause time off work as would an illness or accident befalling the plan-holder," said Alan Lakey, CIExpert director. "Naturally, any pre-existing conditions are excluded although congenital conditions are covered if unknown prior to the plan commencing."

The 10 conditions (see below) include cancer, open-heart surgery, traumatic brain injury, bacterial meningitis, kidney failure, heart valve repair/replacement, loss of hand or foot, major organ transplant and third degree burns.

"Many advisers have been calling for a hybrid product that features the best aspects of both critical illness and income protection," said Lakey. "Whilst this move does not create such a plan it is a step in the right direction and offers, at no cost to the policyholder, a valuable financial lifeline at a time of extreme stress and worry."

"Cirencester is to be commended for this valuable innovation which will clearly benefit many of its customers," Lakey concluded.

CIExpert has provided the full list of definitions below…