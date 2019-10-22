Bupa to provide free EAP to 'struggling' Thomas Cook employees

Available 24/7 to offer practical, financial, legal and mental health advice for employees

Bupa Health Services has announced it is providing the 9,000 Thomas Cook employees impacted by the company's collapse with an employee assistance programme (EAP).

Available for free, the EAP will offer confidential counselling on health or mental health issues as well as professional legal and financial advice to those affected by the closure of the travel firm last month.

Bupa also attended a job fair at Manchester Airport on 4 October to propose recruitment opportunities within Bupa.

Alaana Linney, commercial director, Bupa Health Services said: "As soon as we heard the news about Thomas Cook collapsing, we knew we needed to do something to help support their employees through this difficult transition period.

"Similarly to Thomas Cook, a number of our employees have been with us for many years and we understand how tough this time can be and want to do all we can to make it slightly easier.

"Our employee assistance programme is designed to support employees with their every need. It is available 24/7 so no matter the time of day or night they will always be able to speak with someone and is completely confidential. We find a lot of people struggle to open up about issues they may be facing, both physically and mentally, so having a third-party, confidential support network can help them to open up and get the care needed."