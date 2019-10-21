Luke Ashworth launches Adviser.ai

Replaces part of advice or guidance customers get over the phone when buying protection

Protection Geek founder Luke Ashworth has rolled out Adviser.ai, a new software platform which generates inbound enquiries using a combination of text messages, emails and chatbots.

Designed to reduce outbound telesales, Ashworth came up with the idea two years ago while consulting for a client and has been developing the technology ever since.

"I realised that there was an opportunity to use technology to ‘bridge the gap' for any company that made outbound phone calls," Ashworth told COVER. "There are so many distributors struggling to make a margin with the ever increasing cost of leads. I am really hoping this will be one of the tools they need to finally get some breathing space."

By replicating part of the advice or guidance that a customer would be given over the phone, the platform aims to remove the need to phone customers who are too busy or do not want to be contacted by telephone.

Beta version

According to Ashworth, a beta version of technology, tested by Cavendish Online, helped generate between 10% to 15% additional monthly revenue for the firm.

"One of the biggest issues for any telephony based sales business is contact rate," said Ollie Popham, sales manager of Cavendish Online. "Adviser.ai makes a significant dent in that. We've already written over £100,000 in just a few months off the back of using this platform."

Ashworth added that he sees potential for its use as a low cost solution for mortgage brokers looking to engage their customers in a protection conversation.

For more info visit www.adviser.ai