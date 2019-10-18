Bupa Health Clinics to provide menopause training for GPs

Two-day course in menopause care and NICE guidelines and research from British Menopause Society

A significant portion of Bupa Health Clinic GPs will be upskilled by the British Menopause Society through a partnership which aims to bridge the UK menopause healthcare gap.

Bupa said that while many of the 45,000 GPs in the UK are knowledgeable about the menopause, training in identifying and managing it is not a compulsory part of GP training and NICE guidelines on the health condition were only enacted in 2015.

In order to better equip GPs when facing patients, Bupa Health Clinics will train a fifth of its GP workforce, including those based in corporate Bupa onsite clinics at HSBC, Goldman Sachs and Citi, with the British Menopause Society's two-day theory course in menopause care, which adheres to the latest NICE guidelines and research.

Many of the Bupa Health Clinics GPs being trained also work with the NHS.

'The right support'

Bupa Health Clinics' commercial director, Alaana Linney, says: "Women are suffering unnecessarily because symptoms are at risk of being misdiagnosed and not understood. There are nine million women in the UK aged between 40 and 60. Those women are likely to be experiencing some of the numerous symptoms of menopause, but there is a high chance they may not have access to the right support.

"Bupa Health Clinics' data shows that in 2017 and 2018, 12% of all 51 to 55-year old women that came for a health assessment admitted they were unsure if they were going through the menopause. The truth is women don't always realise what's happening to their body but with the right support they would, and they could act accordingly."

Spotting symptoms

Symptoms of the menopause can include anxiety, depression, joint pain and sleep problems, among others, and they can last for longer than a decade. According to Bupa research, almost a million women have left their job due to menopausal symptoms.

Haitham Hamoda, chairman of the British Menopause Society (BMS), said: "The challenge of post reproductive health management is increasing. As most British women can expect to live for 30 years or more beyond menopause, the consequences for immediate and longer term healthcare and lifestyle are significant.

"Training and education is key and it's a positive step to see GPs from Bupa, with access to patients both on the high street and within corporate organisations, upskilling and becoming more informed in menopause care."

