AXA PPP healthcare to rebrand

Health on-Line, Health Services/ICAS US and AXA PPP healthcare brands will unify under new name

AXA PPP healthcare CEO Tracy Garrad has announced plans to simplify its healthcare business under a new brand name, AXA Health.

She also confirmed there will be no immediate change as the transition will take time to plan, reassuring clients, members and intermediaries that the current support offered continued as usual.

In the short and medium term, AXA PPP healthcare will continue to offer its range of health insurance plans for individuals, SMEs and larger corporates. Health Services will continue to offer employee assistance, occupational health and wellbeing services, with Health-on-Line providing its Health For You and Business Priority Health plans for individuals and SMEs.

Garrad added there are no immediate plans to transition AXA's Insure Me-on-line, Permanent Health Company (PHC), Secure Health or its personal alarms business, PPP Taking Care, to AXA Health.

‘Best version'

"Nothing is more important to us than the health of our customers," explained Garrad. "Our members look to us for support to help them to be the best version of themselves. And they've asked us to be a true partner throughout their lives, supporting them every step of the way - keeping them well and being there when they are unwell.

"We are excited by this next phase in the evolution of our business," she adds. "Building on our success as one of the UK's leading health insurers and provider of employee support and occupational health services to enable us to support even more people, more often. However, we also want to offer a wider range of services, including health maintenance and disease prevention, to a broader target audience."