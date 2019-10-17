Aetna International to provide primary care at home

GP consultation, including treatment for minor illness and injuries, referrals, prescriptions and sick notes

Aetna International has launched a ‘vHealth at Home' service for London-based customers.

The offering, provided in partnership with Qured, will enable a GP to visit individuals at a location of their choice, such as work or home, within four hours of being booked online. Assigned doctors will phone within 10 minutes of booking for initial triage (during working hours), said Aetna.

The primary care GMC-registered and NHS-trained doctor will be able to provide a face-to-face GP consultation, including the assessment and treatment of minor illness and injury, prescriptions and sick notes as well as referrals.

According to a recent survey by Aetna International, two in five employees are worried about their long-term health but haven't had a health check in the last year and almost a quarter (23%) cite lack of time as the reason. Meanwhile, there has been a 15% increase year-on-year in GP waiting times, Pulse has reported.

Face-to-face

"Health care consumers want convenience. In an era where professionals are increasingly time-poor, it can be challenging to schedule an appointment with a GP at a time and place that works for you, let alone set aside time to travel to the surgery and spend in waiting rooms," comments Dr Anushka Patchava, Global Proposition & Strategy Lead, vHealth, at Aetna International.

"A review of our existing digital virtual health provision showed that our members report saving an average of 4.5 hours per appointment - a substantial amount of time from both employees' and employers' perspectives. However, there are still occasions when someone might prefer to see a medical professional face-to-face. As a high-tech and high-touch solution, ‘vHealth at Home' provides this, and ensures our customers have increased access to high quality, personalised, round the clock, primary care. In essence, it takes the hassle out of health care."

‘vHealth at Home' will be available between the hours of 8.30am and 9.30pm, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Brokers were informed of the launch at the firm's bi-annual Health Matters Forum at Bulgari Hotel, Knightsbridge.