Employers choosing baby boomers over 'snowflake' generation

Over a third of SME business owners would sooner recruit a 55-year-old than a 24-year-old with same CV

Thirty-six percent of employers would choose someone from the baby boomer generation compared to a fifth (20%) who would opt for a millennial, a study of 1,000 small-to-medium enterprise (SME) owners by Benenden Health has revealed.

Data showed business leaders described younger employees as ‘snowflakes' with ‘lower productivity', ‘higher absence rates' and ‘a poorer grasp of the English language'.

The study, which also surveyed 1,000 employees, also found that half (56%) of generation Z employees (aged 16-23) felt they had been overlooked for roles due to their age compared to 47% of millennials (aged 24-38), 29% of generation X (aged 39-54) and a third (34%) of baby boomers (aged 44-72).

Health and wellbeing

The research revealed that 85% of SMEs do not have a healthcare package in place above statutory allowances, with 44% claiming they do not believe it is necessary and 36% saying they do not believe it would be a valuable way of recruiting and retaining employees.

These attitudes contrast significantly with the views of the employees who were questioned; 50% said a strong health and wellbeing benefit package would increase their likelihood to join or stay in a business.

More than half of employers (53%) surveyed revealed they had never consulted their workers on what they would value in a health and wellbeing package to find out what differing generations would prefer.

Intergenerational approach

Helen Smith, chief commercial officer of Benenden Health, commented: "Our research has highlighted some interesting differences between the attitudes of employers and employees when it comes to identifying what makes a business attractive. Healthcare is becoming increasingly valued by workers - often more so than other benefits and even salary - indicating that businesses should move away from a one-size-fits-all healthcare offering and think about tailoring a plan to meet the varied needs of a modern workforce.

"Younger generations told us that mental health support is of great importance to them, but these priorities change over time. Generation X workers often have the dual commitment of looking after children and parents so flexible working is valued by them, and with employees working longer than ever, ensuring your older workers are catered for as well - through regular eyesight and hearing tests, and ergonomic offices, for example - is vital to maintaining a strong modern workforce.

"At Benenden Health we firmly believe that a healthy workforce is a productive and motivated workforce and having these open conversations with employees and tailoring a healthcare approach to suit will put businesses in prime position for recruiting, retaining and maximising talent."