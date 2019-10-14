Royal London enhances IP for NHS workers

Special deferred period arrangements, 12 month sabbatical cover and higher minimum income benefit

Royal London has enhanced its standard income protection (IP) proposition for NHS medical professionals.

Because the NHS has a sick pay structure based on length of service which means the longer the service, the higher the sick pay, Royal London's cover ensures medical professionals entitled to this sick pay arrangement start receiving benefits as soon as their sick pay halves, regardless of their length of service.

NHS customers can now take an extended break of up to 12 months and retain their normal level of cover when they go on sabbatical.

The standard minimum benefit is £1,500 each month but individuals who are employed as a doctor or surgeon at the time of claim will be able to take advantage of a higher minimum income benefit of £3,000 each month. There is also no requirement for the policyholder to work a minimum of hours.

Christina Rigby, product specialist at Royal London, said: "Our income protection enhancements for NHS medical professionals have been designed to work alongside the NHS sick pay arrangements. Royal London is the only provider to not require the policyholder to be working a minimum number of hours in order to be entitled to our minimum benefit guarantee. Customers can also take up to a year off work whilst retaining their full cover, provided they meet the conditions."