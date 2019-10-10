CII pledges to prioritise mental health and wellbeing of employees

“In the last few years the CII has supported colleagues with wellbeing at work" - CII's Tali Schlomo

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has committed to prioritising the mental health and wellbeing of its employees

The professional body has signed the Inside Out Charter, which has committed it to prioritising the mental health and wellbeing of its employees and having a board-level sponsor for mental health. It also means it must discuss mental health and wellbeing at board meetings at least twice and year and producing a dedicated annual report on employee mental health and wellbeing.

The charter also commits the body to introduce at least one mental health and wellbeing initiative each year and report on the impact of that work, and commit to role modelling healthy behaviours in its senior leadership team, such as stress management, exercise and good nutrition.

The CII's latest commitment has arrived on World Mental Health Day and two years after it signed the ‘time to change' pledge to end mental health stigma in the workplace.

CII people engagement director Tali Shlomo said: "In the last few years the CII has supported colleagues with wellbeing at work and offered a range of activities from awareness training to introductions to art therapy, mindfulness and CBT."

One-in-six British workers experience mental illness, she said, adding: "It's time for businesses to make a change and start creating more mentally healthy workplaces."

Inside Out founder Rob Stephenson said: "We know from experience that when our leaders get behind the mental health agenda, we see real culture change. The Inside Out Leadership Charter gives employers and their leaders a set of actionable principles to help them do this."