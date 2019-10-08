Studies show employees not talking about mental health

Ipsos MORI, XpertHR and MHFA studies reveal employee reluctance to talk to management

A slew of research studies from multiple sources ahead of World Mental Health Day (10 October) have shown the extent to which - to similar degrees - employees are staying silent about their mental ill-health at work.

A study of 3,894 employees across US, Canada, Australia and UK, conducted by Ipsos MORI and commissioned by Teladoc Health, revealed that 82% of employees with a mental health diagnosis have kept it hidden from workplace management. The main reason being fear of the negative impact it would have on their career (38%).

Meanwhile, a study of 300 organisations by XpertHR found that nine out of 10 (88.1%) had seen employees take sickness absence due to mental ill-health in the previous 12 months. Alarmingly, 78.5% said that employees had not always disclosed the real reason for their absence.

According to a poll of 2000 UK adults by Mental Health First Aid England (MHFA), more than half (56%) of people are unsure or unlikely to speak to their line manager if they have a mental health issue. The research also revealed that men are nearly twice as unlikely than women to ask a colleague with mental health issues how they are (20% compared to 12%), while 15% of men are unlikely to ask about physical issues compared to 8% of women.

Only 11% of women said they would feel comfortable discussing post-natal depression with their manager compared to 25% of those who would feel comfortable discussing depression more widely.

Disclosure

The Ipsos MORI study found that 22% of employees worried that disclosure of poor mental health would tarnish their reputation in the eyes of others, 21% said they felt embarrassed and 17% believed their capability at work would be questioned.

Dr John Oldham, professor of psychiatry at Menninger Clinic, said: "While society is generally promoting the conversation about mental health, the data show that employees don't want to and don't know how to talk about it at work. Not surprisingly, stigma is the biggest obstacle in obtaining help for mental health problems.

"The belief is pervasive and persistent that raising your hand for help with problems like depression, bipolar, post-traumatic stress disorder or other mental health issues will only be career limiting," added Dr. Oldham.

Call to action

The Teledoc Health research found that employees agree (43%) that not enough is being done to raise awareness about mental health in their workplace, while 55% felt that more could be done and around a third (38%) said they would be more productive at work if there was better mental health support.

Exactly half (50%) of employees said that executives and leaders speaking openly about their own mental health allowed them to feel more comfortable about speaking about their own situation, with 45% saying they would be more likely to seek mental health support where needed if there were more open conversations in their workplace.

Jason Gorevic, CEO, Teladoc Health said: "We've seen it first-hand with our own global workforce; employees want leaders to lead, to set the dialogue in motion around mental health and normalize the conversation. For employers and employees alike, there is substantial health and economic value in getting individuals the right diagnosis, action plan and support needed to be well and productive in life and at work."

Workplace strategy

The study by XpertHR found that just one in five (21.1%) organisations had a formal mental health policy or strategy in place, with most (47.9%) running mental health wellbeing initiatives on an ad hoc basis.

While line managers are called upon to play an important role, as few as one in seven (14.9%) viewed them as very effective in managing employees with mental ill health and just one organisation in five (22.1%) ensures that training in mental health first aid is offered to managers. However three in 10 (29.7%) had appointed mental health first aiders and one in three (35%) had training planning in the next 12 months.

XpertHR senior HR practice editor Noelle Murphy said: "Mental health is undoubtedly higher up the HR agenda than at any other time. However, much more work needs to be done to ensure organisations have a culture that encourages timely disclosure of mental ill health - this is turn allows for early intervention, that may minimise the length, severity and impact of a mental ill health episode. This is the development of skills and competence among line managers, and resources need to be found to do just this."

Triggers

According to the research from MHFA England, over two thirds (69%) of employees do not know that a change of line manager or getting a new job could trigger a mental health issue, while 72% said they were not aware that a promotion could cause psychological difficulties. Over half (53%) were similarly oblivious that having children could cause a mental health challenge.

Only 45% of men compared with 61% of women can recognise common symptoms of mental ill health, such as sudden weight loss/gain, loss of humour or aggression, irritability.

Only 48% of men compared with 63% of women recognise potential common triggers of mental ill health such as having children, long working hours, and redundancy.

