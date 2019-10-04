People in their 20s worry most - LifeSearch

Climate change, economy and political tensions are greatest concerns for 20-somethings

Around three quarters of people in their 20s (77%) feel worried all the time, new research from LifeSearch has revealed.

The intergenerational study, exploring the extent to which Brits worry today compared generations gone by, found that people worry more in their 20s than during any another life decade.

However, according to the research, what young people worry about these days is somewhat different to what they worried about in the past.

For example, living not long after the Second World War, baby boomers were concerned about global conflict, whereas today's twenty-somethings are more worried about global warming.

The future is feared most by 20-29 year olds today, however baby boomers feared financial insecurity.

Meanwhile, those born in the late 40s, 50s and 60s saw nuclear war as a threat, while young adults see the collapse of the economy as a bigger danger.

Where social tensions, such as strikes, food shortages and power blackouts, upset baby boomers, today it is Brexit that divides the nation that those in their 20s live in.

"Worries are a natural part of life and Brits are evidently a nation of worriers," said LifeSearch's Emma Walker. "However, by using protection products such as income, life or critical illness cover, you can take the sting out of some concerns and know that should the worst happen, your family will be looked after."

