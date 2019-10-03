Paradigm Protect adds APRIL UK to panel

Products include mortgage protection, life and medical cash plans as well as employee benefits

Paradigm Protect member firms now have access to APRIL UK's products for both individuals and businesses.

On the individual side, APRIL UK's products include mortgage protection alongside life insurance, personal accident cover and medical cash plans. The provider also offers a sports accident plan for amateurs.

On the group side, APRIL UK offers employee benefits schemes as well as personal accident and medical cash plans.

As part of the partnership, APRIL UK will adhere to Paradigm's service standards which include full administration support and services from its Bristol-based head office; a commitment to answering calls within three rings during business hours and all emails acknowledged within three working days, with quotes for plans dispatched within 48 hours. It has also committed to assessing claims and resolving them within four working days.

‘High standards'

Mike Allison, head of protection at Paradigm, said: "We are always looking to work with providers that are willing to push the envelope, not just in terms of their product options, but also their focus on customer service and the support they can offer our advisory member firms. That's certainly the case with APRIL UK who, by coming on panel, will allow us to widen the breadth of products we can offer advisers, as well as ensure we have a number of new product options that are unique to them. Coupled with their high service standards, we believe APRIL UK's addition to our panel will prove very popular with advisers, and we're looking forward to working with them to grow their footprint with Paradigm members."

Isaac Lam, CEO of APRIL UK, said: "Paradigm is an award-winning distributor that prides itself on offering the best products and services to their members. At APRIL UK we are delighted to be added to their protection panel and believe that our range of protection plans will give their members new opportunities when they are in front of their clients. We look forward to engaging with their members in the coming weeks and months and adding value to their service."