Vaping death toll in US hits 16

UK reports first fatality 'linked to vaping' from nine years ago due to oil found on lungs

Two additional lives have been lost to e-cigarette usage in the United States bringing the death toll total to 16, The Sun has reported.

Virginia and New Jersey are the latest states to report fatalities linked to vaping over The Atlantic, with a victim in Virginia passing away in hospital on 26 September after reports related to a woman in New Jersey had also surfaced.

It was also revealed that a man from Nebraska died in May before the the epidemic started, while last week three victims were recorded in Mississippi, Georgia and Florida.

Outbreak

Since our report in September revealing that were had been six deaths ‘linked to vaping', there have been a string of others across the US. Alarmingly, the US Centers for Disease Control has confirmed that there are 805 cases of a people suffering from a ‘mystery illness' affecting people's lungs in The States.

Writing at the time, we reported suspected links to illicit e-liquids bought on the black market or related to THC - the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis.

It is still unclear whether a single product or chemical is causing the outbreak, however officials in Oregon are urging people to stop vaping "immediately" following similar warnings in LA.

Dr Charity Dean, California's public health officer, said: "We are seeing something that we have not seen before.

"There are numerous unknown factors at this time, and due to the uncertainty of the exact cause, it is our recommendation that consumers refrain from vaping until the investigation has concluded."

First UK vape death?

The latest reports from the US have arrived the same week that Britain's first vaping victim has supposedly been traced back as far as 2010.

Factory worker Terry Miller, 57, from Gateshead died of lipoid pneumonia nine years ago. At the time his death was recorded as an open verdict, however investigations have suggested that he had oil on his lungs from vape liquid.

Industry woes

The Sun also reported that the CEO of Juul, an e-cigarette firm, has stepped down, as a result, as it withdraws its advertising.

Meanwhile, Altria, a firm which owns 35% of Juul, has revealed that talks regarding a possible merger with Philip Morris have fallen through.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) opened a criminal investigation into the supply chain earlier this summer.

Earlier this year, tobacco giant Philip Morris launched reviti, a life insurance offering cheaper rates to vapers. We investigated its intentions here.