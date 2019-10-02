VitalityLife 'halves policy paperwork'

Personalised approach 'significantly' reduces length of plan provisions, says insurer

VitalityLife has adopted a digital approach to policy documentation which it says will significantly reduce the time it takes for its members to navigate their plans.

The insurer said the new modular method will reduce the amount of policy paper work by half in order to make the plan provisions process ‘clearer and easier' for customers.

According to VitalityLife, its personalised system will ensure each member will only receive information that is directly relevant to the cover they have released, and hyperlinking has been added to documents.

Depending on the cover chosen, the number of pages and/or total word count in the new plan provisions will reduce by between 30% - 88% and over 50% on average, said the insurer.

The updated plan provisions are available with new VitalityLife and VitalityLife Essentials Plans, and will be rolled out to Vitality's mortgage plan, business protection plan and relevant life plan in the future.

‘Digital-first'

"By personalising our plan provisions for each individual member and including parts relevant to the person's cover, we are simplifying and drastically reducing the length of the current document, making it far more user friendly," said Deepak Jobanputra, deputy CEO of VitalityLife. "This digital-first approach makes it easier and quicker for our members to navigate and understand their plan.

"Given the range of flexible options available with VitalityLife, it's natural that our plan provisions can be extensive in order to accurately describe the cover we provide. Through the use of technology, our new personalised plan provisions, will make it easier for members and advisers to navigate, plus reduce the environmental impact when plan provisions are printed."



Adviser view

Tom Conner, director at Drewberry, said: "This is excellent news for consumers. Lots of research has shown that a key reason for not taking out protection is the perceived complexity of the product, so anything we can do to reduce complexity and tailor our documentation to specific clients is a big step in the right direction."